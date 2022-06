Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 13:25 Hits: 1

The French parliamentary election delivered a shock result, depriving President Emmanuel Macron of his absolute majority, and yielding an unprecedented number of seats to the far right. But whether the country is heading for an era of compromise or of gridlock remains to be seen.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/macron-french-2022-parliamentary-election-results-by-hugo-drochon-2022-06