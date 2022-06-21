Gustavo Petro Promised a New Progressivism. Now He's Set to Be Colombia's First Leftist President

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 12:48 Hits: 2

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro spoke to Democracy Now! in 2018 about his vision for the country after he placed second in the presidential election, losing to right-wing politician Iván Duque. Petro is a former M-19 guerrilla and the former mayor of Bogotá. “A new progressivism is emerging,” explained Petro. On Sunday, he succeeded in his new attempt at the presidency, becoming the first leftist president in Colombia, long a conservative stronghold in Latin America. He has vowed to fight worsening climate change, poverty and inequality in Colombia by raising taxes on the rich and expanding social programs, as well as access to education and healthcare.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/21/colombian_president_elect_gustavo_petro_new