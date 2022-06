Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 06:58 Hits: 6

Workers in the industrial town of Mahmoudabad in Isfahan continued their strike for a third consecutive day as a wave of unrest across Iran over living and work conditions shows no signs of letting up.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-strikes-mahmoudabad-isfahan-unrest-economy/31907682.html