Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 06:11 Hits: 5

Online violations that undermine freedom of expression and threaten the safety of journalists, cases of gender-based violence and hate speech, were among the incidents recorded in the first half of June.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/21/critical-voices-in-the-balkans-still-feel-the-heat/