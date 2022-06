Category: World Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 13:59 Hits: 2

Four significant problems currently afflicting leading economies serve as examples of how trade barriers erected by governments have reduced resilience. In each case, liberalization could help to remedy the problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/international-trade-resilience-four-economic-problems-by-jeffrey-frankel-2022-06