The Founders Feared a Tyranny of the Majority, but What We Have Is a Tyranny of a Fanatical Minority

Are the Senate’s negotiations over a gun safety bill stalled? It depends on who you read. Over the weekend, as reports came in, things were looking grim. But here at the start of a new week, Punchbowl News (subscription required) is reporting that they’re back on track after almost getting derailed. Naturally, this new story is made possible by congressional staffers stepping up to spin an optimistic scenario to a newsletter that they know was headed toward a lot of important people’s inboxes around seven o’clock on Monday morning, so why would they say otherwise?
As weak as the components of the forthcoming legislation seem to be, I’d still love to see a deal emerge from these talks. For one thing, it would be a real blow to the National Rifle Association and the larger gun lobby. Also, the mere fact of passing an actual law would help the party of government and hurt the party of nihilism. Still, I’m a skeptic. We’ve seen this before. After a mass shooting, something that seems like momentum for a deal emerges. The press gets all excited. The NRA says nothing and bides its time, undoubtedly reaching out behind the scenes to the senators it knows it owns lock, stock, and barrel, so to speak. The deal unravels. The minority wins.
It is a characteristic of American democracy, which renders our country not a democracy at all, that the minority seems to win more frequently than the majority these days:
And this is the key point—if you will, the small-d democratic point. It’s not merely that Republicans game the system. It’s that they game it to prevent popular outcomes. And another word for popular outcomes is democratic outcomes. In all three branches of our government today, the right is directly opposing the will of the people: on abortion rights, gun common sense, elements of a broader social safety net, and more, for instance voting rights and sensible efforts to acknowledge and fight climate change. That’s a lot of important stuff that they are denying to the American people that clear majorities of those people say in every poll they support.
And yet, in the upcoming elections, these people are going to be rewarded with majorities. I understand that the inflation crisis is going to drive voters in that direction. I just spent a couple days in Lake Tahoe, where I paid $7.19 a gallon to fill my rental car’s tank. As Warren Zevon sang, they work all day and still can’t pay the price of gasoline and meat.
Even without inflation, however, Republicans were destined to take back the House. I understand that the 26-or-so seat swing is normal in an incumbent president’s second year in office. But that average dates to a time when both parties were normal. In the 1950s or the 1970s or even into the early 1990s, if the Senate changed hands, well, it became somewhat more conservative when the Republicans took charge. It didn’t become authoritarian.
Today, one of our parties is no longer normal. It is against democracy, regularly thwarting the will of the people on matters that would make big positive differences in their lives. Why more people can’t see that is in part a failure of Democratic messaging, but it also reflects two other factors.
One is that most people apparently don’t pay attention to evidence until it affects them directly and personally. Maybe, if the court kills Roe and the Senate fails to make a gun deal even after the deaths of those beautiful children, people will start connecting some dots in their minds.
The second is that certain notions are hardwired into Americans’ brains from a certain age. We are trained as children to think that our democracy is stable and the envy of the world; that our political parties both play by certain democratic rules; and that we live by the principle of majority rule, even though we increasingly don’t. It’s awfully hard for most people to unlearn something they learned when they were 9. Republicans know all this, and they pay cynical lip service to these three notions even as, in their actions, they work to crush them.
It’s bad enough that so many people can’t see this. Worse still are the ones who see it and approve.
