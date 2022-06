Category: World Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 08:10 Hits: 8

A European Parliament rapporteur for Kosovo has said ahead of this week's decision on possible candidate status for Ukraine and two other post-Soviet republics that the bloc "must also give something" to hopeful members in the Western Balkans.

