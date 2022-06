Category: World Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 08:26 Hits: 10

Iran has executed a man of Uzbek descent who killed two Shi'ite clerics and wounded another in an attack in April at the Imam Reza shrine, which honors one of the most revered figures in Shi'ite Islam.

