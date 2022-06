Category: World Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 05:10 Hits: 6

Ukrainian journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka have won DW's Freedom of Speech Award for their work documenting the siege of Mariupol. Chernov explains why they intend to return to the frontlines.

