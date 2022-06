Category: World Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 06:16 Hits: 7

If the bloc gives in to Bulgaria’s abuse of its EU membership over North Macedonia next week, its enlargement agenda for the Western Balkans will have suffered a mortal blow.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/20/the-eu-mustnt-betray-its-promises-to-the-western-balkans/