Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 15:18 Hits: 1

Regularly tracking four alternative economic indicators would provide a very different view of comparative performance from the one that emerges from GDP-based analysis. And public awareness of this revised view of reality could well mobilize support for fundamental different policies at the national and international level.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/gdp-limitations-four-alternative-economic-indicators-by-jayati-ghosh-2022-06