Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warn of a long war in Ukraine. The regional governor of Luhansk says they need long-range weapons delivered faster. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-western-leaders-gird-for-long-war-live-updates/a-62180427?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf