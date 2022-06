Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 08:21 Hits: 5

Patrice Lumumba was assassinated over 60 years ago as Belgian officials looked on. The repatriation of the remains of Congo's first democratically elected leader comes as Belgium seeks to confront its dark colonial past.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/patrice-lumumba-belgium-to-return-remains-of-assassinated-congo-leader-to-drc/a-62170789?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf