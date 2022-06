Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 08:57 Hits: 6

IPOH: Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is disappointed with the fact that flights from Subang to Pulau Pangkor were not operating despite the route being launched in January this year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/19/amanah-urges-perak-govt-to-resume-subang-pulau-pangkor-flights