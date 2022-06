Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 09:06 Hits: 6

TAIPING: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad has called on members of the public to report any Islamic medical practices found online that are inappropriate and considered deviant. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/19/idris-report-inappropriate-deviant-islamic-medical-practices-found-online