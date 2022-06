Category: World Published on Saturday, 18 June 2022 07:39 Hits: 8

Their views are popular but government repression and internal strife have stunted the influence of Russia's far right — while some fight alongside Kremlin's troops in Donbas others reject the war as fratricide.

