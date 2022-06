Category: World Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 21:31 Hits: 7

Too many people chasing too few goods. That’s the price-hike world that Americans are struggling to cope with – and a key question is: for how long?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2022/0617/Really-out-of-control.-America-digs-in-for-inflation-fight?icid=rss