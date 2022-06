Category: World Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 13:34 Hits: 1

Since the United States seems serious about confronting China in an extended contest for global supremacy, it had better start getting its own house in order. Other countries will not want to ally themselves with a power that rests on increasingly uncertain economic, social, and political foundations.

