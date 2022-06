Category: World Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 14:42 Hits: 1

The momentum behind mandatory climate-risk disclosure is building globally. By acting now on its own proposed rule change, the US Securities and Exchange Commission would provide a much stronger foundation for markets to stand on, and the US would remain a global rule-maker, rather than becoming a rule-taker.

