Category: World Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 04:30 Hits: 5

Umit Ozdag’s anti-immigration Victory Party is critical of both the Turkish government and the opposition, but it may do more damage to the latter in elections next year in a potential repeat of what went on in Hungary in April.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/17/turkeys-first-anti-immigration-party-may-aid-erdogan-in-elections/