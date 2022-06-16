The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

$1B More in U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine: Weapons Expert Urges Negotiation vs. Military-First Approach

Seg1 howitzer

The U.S. has announced another $1 billion in military equipment to Ukraine, adding to billions in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. Support for a “military-first approach” to Ukraine is fueled by the mainstream media and not only undermines ceasefire talks but also funnels profits directly into the pockets of weapons manufacturers, says William Hartung of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. “The United States is a major player here, and its only policy shouldn’t be sending weapons without some sort of diplomatic strategy to go with it.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/16/biden_pledges_new_1_billion_ukraine

