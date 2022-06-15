Mike Pence's chief of staff dismisses reports that Donald Trump felt Pence 'deserved' to be hanged

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 23:45 Hits: 2

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short brushed off reports in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday evening that then-President Donald Trump told aides that Pence "deserved" to be assassinated during the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Politico reported in May that witnesses recounted to the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol that "the White House chief of staff at the time, Mark Meadows, was in the dining room off the Oval Office with Trump at one point during last year’s Capitol attack. Meadows then left the dining room and informed other people nearby that Trump had signaled a positive view of the prospect of hanging the vice president."

But Short dismissed those rumors, insisting instead that Trump and Pence were a chummy and successful governing duo.

"Well, Wolf, I'm not even convinced of that," Short said on The Situation Room. "I know what the Committee says and I also know the president denied that... and I think the president and vice president worked incredibly well together for four years. I think it's why so much was accomplished, from lowering taxes to appointing Supreme Court Justices, taking on China, securing our border – they worked as a terrific partnership and so I'm not gonna give much credence to some of those reports."

