Ginni Thomas had email correspondence with ‘coup memo’ author John Eastman: report

New information reveals that the efforts of Ginni Thomas to overturn the 2020 presidential election were even more extensive than previously known, according to a bombshell new report by The Washington Post.

"The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has obtained email correspondence between Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and lawyer John Eastman, who played a key role in efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, according to three people involved in the committee’s investigation," the newspaper reported. "The emails show that Thomas’s efforts to overturn the election were more extensive than previously known, two of the people said. The three declined to provide details and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters."

Justice Thomas refused to recuse himself from a case involving Jan. 6.

"The committee’s members and staffers are now discussing whether to spend time during their public hearings exploring Ginni Thomas’s role in the attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, the three people said. The Post previously reported that the committee had not sought an interview with Thomas and was leaning against pursuing her cooperation with its investigation," the newspaper explained.

The report comes as the committee has three additional public hearings scheduled in June.

"The two people said the emails were among documents obtained by the committee and reviewed recently. Last week, a federal judge ordered Eastman to turn more than a hundred documents over to the committee. Eastman had tried to block the release of those and other documents by arguing that they were privileged communications and therefore should be protected," the newspaper reported.

Read the full report.

