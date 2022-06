Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 05:52 Hits: 8

Along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi, Scholz is making his first trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-german-chancellor-scholz-arrives-in-kyiv-live-updates/a-62146502?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf