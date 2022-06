Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:11 Hits: 11

Madrid's U-turn on its formerly neutral stance on the conflict has enraged Algeria. Trade relations have been frozen unilaterally and a cut in gas supplies to Europe could be in the pipeline.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-spain-face-a-gas-crisis-as-western-sahara-conflict-flares-up/a-62145062?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf