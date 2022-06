Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 21:12 Hits: 3

The committee is seeking to prove that the former president forged ahead with a plan to disrupt the orderly transition of power based on claims he knew to be false. The aim: a fully formed discussion.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0615/Jan.-6-committee-strategy-Single-out-Trump?icid=rss