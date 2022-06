Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 04:07 Hits: 9

Serbia plans to prosecute four Croatian officers in their absence for air attacks on a convoy of fleeing refugees in 1995 – but experts say that because Zagreb is not cooperating with Belgrade, the case is likely to be flawed.

