Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 15:15 Hits: 3

The war in Ukraine has shown that only by acting together can the European Union hope to remain an effective player. At the June 23-24 EU summit, the European Council should agree to establish a “Wise Wo|men Group” tasked with identifying core policy priorities and governance reforms.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-policies-governance-new-advisory-group-by-herman-van-rompuy-and-brigid-laffan-2022-06