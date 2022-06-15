Conspiratorial Mindset : From Nixon to Trump, Lessons for Jan. 6 Hearing 50 Years After Watergate

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 12:12 Hits: 8

The 50th anniversary of the Watergate burglary in 1972 this Friday comes as public hearings are underway by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection. We speak with Garrett Graff, author of “Watergate: A New History,” about critical lessons and historical parallels between the defining controversies of the Nixon and Trump presidencies. Rather than isolated crimes, Watergate and January 6 should be seen as culminating events of U.S. presidencies that share a “dark, criminal, conspiratorial mindset that drives and links together so many of their scandals,” says Graff.

