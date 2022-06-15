The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

AFL-CIO Elects 1st Woman Pres. African American Sec.-Treasurer. Will It Organize Amazon, Starbucks?

President Biden addressed the economy and labor rights in an address Tuesday to the AFL-CIO convention as delegates elected Liz Shuler to become the AFL-CIO’s first female president and Fred Redmond to be its first African American secretary-treasurer. Longtime labor journalist Steven Greenhouse was there, and says the exclusion of organizers from Amazon and Starbucks from the convention disappointed those calling for the AFL-CIO and Democratic lawmakers to support the youth-led labor movement.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/15/steven_greenhouse_labor_movement_internal_divides

