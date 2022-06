Category: World Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 06:51 Hits: 7

Brazilian police arrested a fisherman, who is the brother of the prime suspect, in the case of the disappearance of Bruno Pereira and Dom Philips. The search for the two is still ongoing.

