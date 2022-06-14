A Drunk Rudy Giuliani Urged Trump to Declare Victory on Election Night, Trump Aides Testify

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 12:12 Hits: 5

We spend the hour featuring highlights from the second public hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Main witnesses were ex-President Donald Trump’s former inner circle, including campaign manager Bill Stepien, Attorney General William Barr, campaign adviser Jason Miller and his own daughter Ivanka Trump, who all said Trump ignored them on election night in November 2020 when they argued against declaring victory. They described how Trump instead turned to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who they said was drunk when he urged Trump to claim he’d won and say the election was being stolen.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/6/14/january_6_panel_rudy_giuliani_drunk