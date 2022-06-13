Watch: Bernie Sanders torches Lindsey Graham for backing supporters of Donald Trump's election lies

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 20:30 Hits: 1

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) warned Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that Republicans are flirting with authoritarianism by supporting former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" about the 2020 election.

During a debate hosted by Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Sanders pointed out that many of the candidates supported by Graham have also promoted lies about 2020.

"I think many leading political scientists will tell you that right now, we're looking, for the first time in my lifetime and yours, at a real threat to the existence of democracy in America," Sanders explained. "And you know why? Because we have a former, his name is Donald Trump, who goes around the country telling people, 'Hey, I won the election. In fact, I probably won it by a landslide but they stole it, they took it away from me.'"

"That happens to be what we call a Big Lie," he continued. "And yet, many of the Republicans that Sen. Graham [is] asking you to vote for are maintaining that Big Lie. What does that mean? It goes beyond Trump, it goes beyond the 2020 election."

According to Sanders, Republicans are pushing voters to trust a "strong man" leader instead of the election results. He also noted that many conservatives are fans of Hungarian President Viktor Orbán and his "authoritarian government."

"It is the future of American democracy and whether we move to authoritarianism based on, among other things, a very Big Lie," the Democratic senator warned.

Graham responded by agreeing that Trump lost the election.

"What about all of the candidates out there that are trying to say that he didn't?" Sanders asked. "Your Republican candidates that you want people to vote for."

"Well, what about the people saying defund the police," Graham shot back. "You talk to them. I'll talk to that crowd."

Graham followed up his remark with a hearty laugh.

