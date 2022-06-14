Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely declares that 'you can’t see the video footage' of Capitol insurrection

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 10:36 Hits: 5

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told her supporters on Monday that while there are “lots” of security cameras protecting the U.S. Capitol you “can’t see” the video of the January 6 insurrection.

“Third day on the job, the Capitol gets breached, then they blame me and President Trump and many other Republican members of Congress for doing it,” Greene told a Right Side Broadcasting host on Monday (video below).

“I was so shocked, and I’ll tell you what was so shocking,” Greene continued. “I thought the Capitol was the most secure building in our country, at least.”

“Thousands of cameras,” the host interjects.

“Well there are lots of cameras, but you can’t see the video footage. I don’t know why you can’t,” Greene claimed, which is not correct.

In fact, there have been massive releases of video and photographic evidence, including images taken by the insurrectionists themselves. The U.S. Dept. of Justice, and the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack have released video and photographic evidence. There was also video and photographic evidence released by the House impeachment managers during Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

On Thursday evening the House January 6 Committee, in a nationally broadcast hearing in primetime, showed an 11-minute video of the January 6 insurrection, created by a documentary film director.

Just a simple Google search for “house security cameras video insurrection” produces multiple videos and news articles, including a YouTube video from NBC News titled, “Full Video: Impeachment Managers Show New Graphic Security Footage Of Capitol Riot.”

And in March of 2021, Politico reported:

“The Capitol Police shared thousands of hours of Jan. 6 surveillance camera footage with two key congressional committees investigating the mob attack on the building — and provided ‘numerous’ clips to the Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment, the department’s top lawyer revealed Monday.”

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/06/marjorie-taylor-greene-video-footage/