Fox News analyst reveals how Republicans really feel about the House panel holding Trump accountable

A Fox News analyst has revealed how Republicans feel about former President Donald Trump being held accountable for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, June 14, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume appeared on “Special Report” with host Bret Baier where he was asked if the House Select Committee's arguments against Trump were legitimate or politically motivated. According to Hume, it may be a bit of "both."

“Well, I think they’re doing both,” Hume said.

He also noted that if they manage to damage or stain Trump's reputation, they may be doing the Republican Party a favor. Hume noted that despite the former president maintaining a substantial amount of his supporters, he believes many leaders within the party are not convinced they can regain control of the White House with Trump as the party's presidential nominee.

“What strikes me about this, Bret, is that if they succeed ― either by damaging him or staining him such that he is either unable for legal or political reasons to run again ― they might end up finding out that they’ve done the Republican Party a great service,” he said.

“Because I think a great many Republicans think they can’t win with Trump at the head of the ticket again," he added.

Although Trump's reputation is already relatively damaged, Hume went on to explain why Republicans have been reluctant to push back against him. If the House Select Committee is successful in bringing a case against Trump, Hume believes Republicans will quietly rejoice the idea of getting rid of Trump without having to actually do the work.

“They’re afraid of his supporters and don’t want to come out against him directly. But they’d like him to go away. If the effect of this committee is to make his possible candidacy go away, I think a great many Republicans would privately be very glad.”

