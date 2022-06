Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 10:17 Hits: 3

Under the new measures, all Austrian residents would get one-time payments, and the tax code and benefits would be adjusted to keep in line with inflation. The measures would be in place until at least 2026.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/austria-introduces-massive-aid-package-in-fight-against-inflation/a-62124260?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf