Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 11:18 Hits: 5

The Albanian Bar Association is staging a four-day boycott in protest against the newly-approved judicial map of the country, which it says “reduces people’s access to the justice system” by reducing the number of courts.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/06/14/albanian-lawyers-protest-against-reduction-in-number-of-courts/