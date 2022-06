Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 08:24 Hits: 3

This week in Say More, PS talks with Marion Laboure, a lecturer at Harvard University, a senior economist at Deutsche Bank Research, and the author of Democratizing Finance: The Radical Promise of Fintech.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/say-more/an-interview-with-marion-laboure-2022-06