Diseases like leprosy, river blindness, and trachoma are rare in much of the world, but they remain rampant in many of the poorest countries, even though they are largely preventable. A new initiative aims to raise awareness about diseases that affect more than 1.7 billion people – and motivate a global push to eradicate them.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/kigali-declaration-aims-to-end-neglected-tropical-diseases-by-samia-suluhu-hassan-2022-06