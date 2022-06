Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 15:46 Hits: 1

A court in Iran has sentenced 26 followers of the Baha'i faith to prison terms ranging from two to five years, as well as other measures, on charges of "conspiracy to disrupt internal and external security" in what the religion's leaders say is another sign of the persecution they face.

