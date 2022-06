Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 06:36 Hits: 7

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are now in control of most of Syevyerodonetsk after all bridges leading out of the key eastern city were destroyed amid the fierce military clash in the Donbas region that Kyiv has called "one of the most brutal battles in and for Europe."

