Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 06:57 Hits: 7

Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a possible joint visit is garnering high expectations, but the seemingly reticent chancellor has not confirmed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-germany-s-olaf-scholz-finally-visit-kyiv/a-62119507?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf