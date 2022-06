Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 04:55 Hits: 6

As part of the Srebrenica Heroines initiative to highlight stories of women survivors of the 1995 genocide, an installation of mothers’ headscarves and shawls will commemorate the 27th anniversary of the massacres in July.

