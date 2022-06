Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 12:55 Hits: 0

After the fall of communism, Germany went from being the sick man of Europe to being its leading economic power, largely by harnessing the benefits of global supply chains. But now that a new era of deglobalization is dawning, Germany will have to think carefully about how it should manage its dependence on international trade.

