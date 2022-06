Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 18:49 Hits: 2

Oil-tanker-tracking companies estimate that Iran's oil and natural gas exports have halved due to competition with Russia in Asian markets, as most countries in the West shun Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-oil-exports-collapse-asia-russia/31896509.html