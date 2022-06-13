'Everything's true on the internet': Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts a totally false tampon shortage claim

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 22:30 Hits: 8

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) appeared on the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Monday and weighed in on the nationwide shortage of tampons.

"Men have taken over everything. They're 'women of the year' in every category, in women's categories, and the latest news is, Brian, that now there's a shortage of tampons, and that's probably because men are buying tampons," the freshman right-wing lawmaker posited.



"Is this breaking news right now? Is this a joke? Am I being punked right now?" host Brian Glenn wondered.

"Nope it's not a joke," Greene chuckled.

"Are you telling me that this is legit?" Glenn asked Greene.

"I'm telling you the truth. You can look it up. Look it up on the internet. Everything's true on the internet," Greene declared.

Glenn was very disturbed, although he made no effort to verify what Greene told him.

"You have that many beta males that are buying into this agenda that they can menstruate? This is crazy, absolutely crazy. And they're just, just, my goodness," he sighed.

"They put tampons in men's bathrooms," Greene then exclaimed, adding that "yeah, so, the war on women, I was just bringing that up."

Watch below via Ron Filipkowski:

A quick search revealed that Greene was making it all up.

"The shortages appear to stem from supply constraints around key materials like cotton and plastic, which are also used in personal protective equipment, and have been in high demand from the start of the pandemic," CNN explained on Friday. "The war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer, which is used to grow cotton. A drought in Texas hasn't helped, either."

On Monday, The New York Times noted that "tampons are not the only commodity in short supply. Global supply chains have been under stress since the beginning of the pandemic, disrupting consumers’ access to a variety of goods, among them toilet paper, baby formula, cars and kitchen appliances."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/06/marjorie-taylor-greene-tampon-shortage/