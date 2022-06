Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 00:19 Hits: 11

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Berlin is committed to defending "every square inch" of NATO territory along with its partners. He said that Ukraine would be supplied with anti-aircraft systems.

