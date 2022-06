Category: World Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 15:05 Hits: 2

The combined negative effects of climate change, conflict, COVID-19, and cost pose major risks to food security worldwide. But immediate responses to the current hunger crisis must also support the long-term transformation of food systems.

