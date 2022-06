Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 22:01 Hits: 3

The nine nuclear-armed states, including the United States and Russia, are likely to grow and modernize their arsenal of warheads and to be more vocal about it in the coming decade in what is seen as a "worrying trend," an influential think tank says in its latest annual study.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nuclear-arsenals-growing-improving-sipri/31894918.html