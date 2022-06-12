Watch the Patriot Front boys at the moment they were apprehended by Coeur d’Alene Police

Category: World Hits: 1
This remarkable video shows the moment the 31 Patriot Front thugs (and would be terrorists) were apprehended by the Coeur d’Alene Police.
\u201cPatriot Front Fails are always what makes a good day.\u201d
\u201c@AlissaAzar This is Kieran Patrick Morris.\n\nHe's from the northeast but has been living in the Patriot Front headquarters in Haslet, TX for a while now.\n\nHe clearly continues to play a commanding role in the structure of the terrorist organization.\u201d
This coming in the middle of Select Committee hearings help drive home that were’s facing a Radical Right who’s knee jerk response to a lot of cultural and demographic poutrages is violence. Evidently these homophobic bigots were intent on beating a lot of people.
It's time for the federal Government to list the Patriot Front, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as domestic terrorist groups.