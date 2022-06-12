Watch the Patriot Front boys at the moment they were apprehended by Coeur d’Alene Police

Category: World Published on Sunday, 12 June 2022 17:13 Hits: 1

This remarkable video shows the moment the 31 Patriot Front thugs (and would be terrorists) were apprehended by the Coeur d’Alene Police.





This coming in the middle of Select Committee hearings help drive home that were’s facing a Radical Right who’s knee jerk response to a lot of cultural and demographic poutrages is violence. Evidently these homophobic bigots were intent on beating a lot of people.

It's time for the federal Government to list the Patriot Front, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as domestic terrorist groups.



